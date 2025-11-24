Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New Data on Censorship and Harassment of Brazil’s Educators

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Students in a classroom in a state public school in Lauro de Freitas, Bahia, May 17, 2023.  © Joa Souza/Imago via Reuters A new quantitative study from National Observatory on Violence Against Educators represents one of the most comprehensive efforts to date to measure the nature and scale of censorship and harassment of educators across Brazil.While previous analyses have documented the legal and political tactics to undermine or prohibit human rights education, this new report offers a nationally representative dataset showing the problem’s…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The undercurrent of exploitation in Nigeria’s lithium mining supply chain
~ Australia’s new National Food Council: lots of industry reps, at the cost of health and environment
~ Impacts of colonisation on dingoes are ‘written in their bones’, new research finds
~ Risky business: how small firms can be caught in the trade sanctions crossfire
~ COP30 Fails to Confront Drivers of Climate Crisis
~ US State Department Debases Human Rights Diplomacy
~ Cameroon’s Network of Sustainable Development Actors amplifies the voices of women from the forests amid COP30
~ ‘Quiet, piggy’ and other slurs: Powerful men fuel online abuse against women in politics and media
~ The gift that keeps on giving: How solar panels on farms can help increase crop yields
~ EU proposal to delay parts of its AI Act signal a policy shift that prioritises big tech over fairness
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter