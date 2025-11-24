Tolerance.ca
COP30 Fails to Confront Drivers of Climate Crisis

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Indigenous people attend a protest to call for climate justice and territorial protection during the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP30), in Belem, Brazil, November 17, 2025. © 2025 Anderson Coelho/Reuters In Belem, Brazil, as United Nations climate summit (COP30) convened, I marched alongside thousands of activists and Indigenous peoples calling on governments to urgently address climate change and protect human rights.As previous host countries restricted such demonstrations, the November 15 march was exhilarating. However, despite clear—and powerful—calls…


