US State Department Debases Human Rights Diplomacy

By Human Rights Watch
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington DC, January 21, 2025. © 2025 Evan Vucci/AP Photo The US State Department's annual human rights report was created to give Congress a clear accounting of how other governments treat their people, measured against international human rights law. Recent media reports indicate that the Trump administration is turning that purpose on its head by mandating reporting in support of ideological priorities at odds with governments' human rights obligations.The 2024 version of…


© Human Rights Watch -
