Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Quiet, piggy’ and other slurs: Powerful men fuel online abuse against women in politics and media

By Tracey Raney, Professor, Politics and Public Administration, Toronto Metropolitan University
Tuesday is the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and the beginning of 16 days of activism against gender-based violence. It’s a global call to action by the United Nations to prevent and eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls.

This year’s theme — “End digital violence against all women and girls” — aims to draw attention to the rapid rise of hate directed at women online. Sadly, this problem is all too common in today’s political…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Cameroon’s Network of Sustainable Development Actors amplifies the voices of women from the forests amid COP30
~ The gift that keeps on giving: How solar panels on farms can help increase crop yields
~ EU proposal to delay parts of its AI Act signal a policy shift that prioritises big tech over fairness
~ Does BBC Civilisations gets its four stories of collapse correct? Experts weigh in
~ Why hosting the UN climate summit in the Amazon was so important, despite the disappointing outcome
~ Jair Bolsonaro arrested amid fears he planned to flee as coup trial nears conclusion
~ Abraham accords: Israel’s latest push to improve Arab relations could stall over Palestinian statehood
~ How we created a climate change museum to inspire hope among eco-distressed students
~ Gut microbes may have links with sleep deprivation
~ England’s national curriculum review misses opportunity to revitalise language learning
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter