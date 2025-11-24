EU proposal to delay parts of its AI Act signal a policy shift that prioritises big tech over fairness
By Jessica Heesen, Head of Research Group, media ethics, philosophy of technology & AI, International Center for Ethics in the Sciences and Humanities (IZEW), University of Tübingen
Tori Smith Ekstrand, Professor, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
The roll-out of the European Union’s Artificial Intelligence Act has hit a critical turning point. The act establishes rules for how AI systems can be used within the European Union. It officially entered into force on August 1 2024, although different rules come into effect at different times.
The European Commission has now proposed delaying parts of the act until 2027. This follows intense pressure from tech companies and from the Trump administration.
