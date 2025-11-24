Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Abraham accords: Israel’s latest push to improve Arab relations could stall over Palestinian statehood

By Simon Mabon, Professor of International Relations, Lancaster University
Mohammed bin Salman wants to bring Saudi Arabia into the Abraham accords, the network of agreements to normalise relations between Israel with other countries in the Middle East and, increasingly, beyond. Donald Trump would have enjoyed hearing this when the Saudi crown prince visited the White House on November 18.

It was Trump’s first administration that brokered the initial agreements between Israel and the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan in 2020. It’s an achievement that is often trumpeted by his supporters…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Cameroon’s Network of Sustainable Development Actors amplifies the voices of women from the forests amid COP30
~ ‘Quiet, piggy’ and other slurs: Powerful men fuel online abuse against women in politics and media
~ The gift that keeps on giving: How solar panels on farms can help increase crop yields
~ EU proposal to delay parts of its AI Act signal a policy shift that prioritises big tech over fairness
~ Does BBC Civilisations gets its four stories of collapse correct? Experts weigh in
~ Why hosting the UN climate summit in the Amazon was so important, despite the disappointing outcome
~ Jair Bolsonaro arrested amid fears he planned to flee as coup trial nears conclusion
~ How we created a climate change museum to inspire hope among eco-distressed students
~ Gut microbes may have links with sleep deprivation
~ England’s national curriculum review misses opportunity to revitalise language learning
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter