How we created a climate change museum to inspire hope among eco-distressed students
By William Finnegan, Head of Programmes in Lifelong Learning in Social Sciences, University of Oxford
Anya Gleizer, DPhil candidate in Performance Art and Geography, University of Oxford
Tina Fawcett, Associate Professor, Environmental Change Institute, University of Oxford
In 2023, a visit to a local state secondary school to discuss our project, The Museum of Climate Hope, led to an unexpected discussion. A few weeks earlier, an eminent climate scientist had presented a harrowing tale of climate apocalypse to the school’s sixth form. But the students told us the scientist’s presentation, intended as a wake-up call to apathetic teenagers, had backfired.
After that “doom and gloom” message, a teacher at the school told us some students who were already concerned…
- Monday, November 24, 2025