Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How we created a climate change museum to inspire hope among eco-distressed students

By William Finnegan, Head of Programmes in Lifelong Learning in Social Sciences, University of Oxford
Anya Gleizer, DPhil candidate in Performance Art and Geography, University of Oxford
Tina Fawcett, Associate Professor, Environmental Change Institute, University of Oxford
In 2023, a visit to a local state secondary school to discuss our project, The Museum of Climate Hope, led to an unexpected discussion. A few weeks earlier, an eminent climate scientist had presented a harrowing tale of climate apocalypse to the school’s sixth form. But the students told us the scientist’s presentation, intended as a wake-up call to apathetic teenagers, had backfired.

After that “doom and gloom” message, a teacher at the school told us some students who were already concerned…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Cameroon’s Network of Sustainable Development Actors amplifies the voices of women from the forests amid COP30
~ ‘Quiet, piggy’ and other slurs: Powerful men fuel online abuse against women in politics and media
~ The gift that keeps on giving: How solar panels on farms can help increase crop yields
~ EU proposal to delay parts of its AI Act signal a policy shift that prioritises big tech over fairness
~ Does BBC Civilisations gets its four stories of collapse correct? Experts weigh in
~ Why hosting the UN climate summit in the Amazon was so important, despite the disappointing outcome
~ Jair Bolsonaro arrested amid fears he planned to flee as coup trial nears conclusion
~ Abraham accords: Israel’s latest push to improve Arab relations could stall over Palestinian statehood
~ Gut microbes may have links with sleep deprivation
~ England’s national curriculum review misses opportunity to revitalise language learning
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter