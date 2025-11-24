Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gut microbes may have links with sleep deprivation

By Lewis Mattin, Senior Lecturer, Life Sciences, University of Westminster
Sleep is one of the essential physiological needs for human survival, alongside food, water and air. But sleep is socially driven, influenced by environmental and personal factors, and a recent study suggests it may be affected by fragments from bacteria.

Historically scientists have thought it unlikely that gut microbes affect physiological sleep regulation. The recent study, published…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
