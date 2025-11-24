Peace plan presented by the US to Ukraine reflects inexperienced, unrealistic handling of a delicate situation
By Donald Heflin, Executive Director of the Edward R. Murrow Center and Senior Fellow of Diplomatic Practice, The Fletcher School, Tufts University
In a war that’s lasted almost four years, a former diplomat says it’s not realistic to say, ‘In the next week, come up with a very complicated peace deal, sign off on it and it’s going to stick.’
