Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Aircraft noise from new runways will hit thousands more homes. Australia needs fairer solutions

By Milad Haghani, Associate Professor and Principal Fellow in Urban Risk and Resilience, The University of Melbourne
Abbas Rajabifard, Professor in Geomatics and SDI, The University of Melbourne
Gavin Lambert, Director, Iverson Health Innovation Research Institute, Swinburne University of Technology, Swinburne University of Technology
Rico Merkert, Professor in Transport and Supply Chain Management and Deputy Director, Institute of Transport and Logistics Studies (ITLS), University of Sydney Business School, University of Sydney
Taha Hossein Rashidi, Professor of Transport Engineering, UNSW Sydney
Even moderate night-time aircraft noise can increase insomnia – particularly children. The US and UK both do more to mitigate the noise around airports.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Cameroon’s Network of Sustainable Development Actors amplifies the voices of women from the forests amid COP30
~ ‘Quiet, piggy’ and other slurs: Powerful men fuel online abuse against women in politics and media
~ The gift that keeps on giving: How solar panels on farms can help increase crop yields
~ EU proposal to delay parts of its AI Act signal a policy shift that prioritises big tech over fairness
~ Does BBC Civilisations gets its four stories of collapse correct? Experts weigh in
~ Why hosting the UN climate summit in the Amazon was so important, despite the disappointing outcome
~ Jair Bolsonaro arrested amid fears he planned to flee as coup trial nears conclusion
~ Abraham accords: Israel’s latest push to improve Arab relations could stall over Palestinian statehood
~ How we created a climate change museum to inspire hope among eco-distressed students
~ Gut microbes may have links with sleep deprivation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter