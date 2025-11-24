‘Full-service schools’ redefine how education works. Here’s why Australia needs them
By Andres Molina, Senior Research Fellow, Mitchell Institute/Centre for International Research on Education Systems, Victoria University
Esther Doecke, Research Fellow, Centre for International Research on Education Systems, Victoria University
Melinda Hildebrandt, Education Policy Fellow, Mitchell Institute, Victoria University
Full-service schools combine education, health, social and wellbeing supports inside the school. They aim to remove barriers to learning and combat disadvantage.
