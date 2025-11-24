Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

5 great podcasts about art forgery

By David Forrest, Sessional Academic in Creative Writing, The University of Queensland
These 5 great listens investigate the labyrinthine qualities of art forgery, the peculiar celebrity of the art forger, and the modern obsession with authenticity.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Cameroon’s Network of Sustainable Development Actors amplifies the voices of women from the forests amid COP30
~ ‘Quiet, piggy’ and other slurs: Powerful men fuel online abuse against women in politics and media
~ The gift that keeps on giving: How solar panels on farms can help increase crop yields
~ EU proposal to delay parts of its AI Act signal a policy shift that prioritises big tech over fairness
~ Does BBC Civilisations gets its four stories of collapse correct? Experts weigh in
~ Why hosting the UN climate summit in the Amazon was so important, despite the disappointing outcome
~ Jair Bolsonaro arrested amid fears he planned to flee as coup trial nears conclusion
~ Abraham accords: Israel’s latest push to improve Arab relations could stall over Palestinian statehood
~ How we created a climate change museum to inspire hope among eco-distressed students
~ Gut microbes may have links with sleep deprivation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter