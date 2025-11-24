Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Honduras: Threats to Free, Fair Elections

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Honduran citizens vote during the primary elections in Tegucigalpa, Honduras on March 9, 2025. © 2025 Emilio Flores/Anadolu via Getty Images (Washington, DC) – Escalating political pressure on electoral authorities threatens Hondurans’ right to vote in free and fair elections, Human Rights Watch said today.Honduras will hold general elections on November 30, 2025, for the president, all 128 National Congress members, and 20 Central American Parliament members. In recent weeks, the Attorney General’s Office has opened criminal investigations targeting top electoral…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
