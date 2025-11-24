Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

More than half of new articles on the internet are being written by AI – is human writing headed for extinction?

By Francesco Agnellini, Lecturer in Digital and Data Studies, Binghamton University, State University of New York
The line between human and machine authorship is blurring, particularly as it’s become increasingly difficult to tell whether something was written by a person or AI.

Now, in what may seem like a tipping point, the digital marketing firm Graphite recently published a study showing that more than 50% of articles on the web are being generated by artificial intelligence.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
