Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Social media can be understood as a role-playing game like Dungeons & Dragons

By Stephen M Yeager, Professor of English, Concordia University
Dungeon & Dragon’s expansion over the last 50 years was driven by digital social networks in the same way that the evolution of digital social networks was driven by D&D.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Germany: Resumption of arms transfers to Israel reckless, unlawful and risks complicity in Israel’s international crimes
~ Honduras: Threats to Free, Fair Elections
~ More than half of new articles on the internet are being written by AI – is human writing headed for extinction?
~ Long COVID’s hidden toll: the South Africans still battling fatigue, anxiety and memory loss
~ South Africa’s G20 presidency: diplomatic victory, but a weak final declaration
~ The three spectres hanging over Rachel Reeves’ make-or-break budget
~ Inquiry says COVID lockdowns could have been avoided – they’re right
~ Lupus may be triggered by a common virus – new research
~ ‘Quiet piggy’ and other slurs: Powerful men fuel online abuse against women in politics and media
~ Scientists can now watch metal crystals grow inside liquid metal
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter