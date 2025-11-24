Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Long COVID’s hidden toll: the South Africans still battling fatigue, anxiety and memory loss

By Jonny Peter, Associate Professor, Unit Head and also serves as Head of the Division of Allergology and Clinical Immunology at Groote Schuur Hospital, University of Cape Town
“I feel better, but my mind isn’t the same.” Four years after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, such comments are still heard regularly in many medical practices in South Africa. What began as a respiratory virus seems to have left a lingering mark on some people who were infected.

In South Africa, more than 4 million cases of COVID-19 were confirmed. For some people, the physical recovery was just the beginning. Ongoing fatigue, poor…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
