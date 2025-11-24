Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa’s G20 presidency: diplomatic victory, but a weak final declaration

By Danny Bradlow, Professor/Senior Research Fellow, Centre for Advancement of Scholarship, University of Pretoria
US president Donald Trump’s efforts to derail a successful wrap-up of the G20 summit in Johannesburg failed. Trump boycotted the meeting and the US told other countries through diplomatic channels not to sign a communiqué. Nevertheless, the 19 remaining countries and regional organisations signed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Germany: Resumption of arms transfers to Israel reckless, unlawful and risks complicity in Israel’s international crimes
~ Honduras: Threats to Free, Fair Elections
~ More than half of new articles on the internet are being written by AI – is human writing headed for extinction?
~ Social media can be understood as a role-playing game like Dungeons & Dragons
~ Long COVID’s hidden toll: the South Africans still battling fatigue, anxiety and memory loss
~ The three spectres hanging over Rachel Reeves’ make-or-break budget
~ Inquiry says COVID lockdowns could have been avoided – they’re right
~ Lupus may be triggered by a common virus – new research
~ ‘Quiet piggy’ and other slurs: Powerful men fuel online abuse against women in politics and media
~ Scientists can now watch metal crystals grow inside liquid metal
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2025 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS