Human Rights Observatory

Scientists can now watch metal crystals grow inside liquid metal

By Kourosh Kalantar-Zadeh, Professor, School of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, University of Sydney
Moonika Widjajana, PhD Student, School of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, University of Sydney
If you dissolve sugar in hot water and then cool it down, you’ll see pure sugar crystals form while impurities stay in the liquid. You can even watch the beautiful sugar crystals slowly grow in the water.

You can do the same thing with metals, though probably not in your kitchen.

At high temperatures, one molten metal can dissolve another. As the mixture cools, the dissolved metal begins to crystallise inside the melt, just like sugar forming crystals from water.

In new research published…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
