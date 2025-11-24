Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Red hair and fair skin gene may also play role in healing chronic wounds – new research

By Jenna Cash, Lecturer, School of Regeneration and Repair, University of Edinburgh
Millions of people around the world live with wounds that simply won’t heal. These long-lasting wounds, often caused by diabetes, poor circulation or pressure, can be painful, prone to infection and can seriously affect quality of life. In severe cases, they can lead to amputation.

Current treatments help manage symptoms, but they don’t always address the underlying problem. That…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
