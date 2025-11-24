Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tunisia: Abusive Prosecutions of Refugee Group

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Mustapha Djemali. © Private (Beirut) – Five employees of the Tunisian Council for Refugees will go on trial on November 24, 2025, amid a broader crackdown on civil society groups in Tunisia, Human Rights Watch said today. The Tunisian authorities should drop the unfounded charges, release two detained employees, and stop criminalizing the legitimate work of independent groups.Tunisian authorities shut down the council, froze its bank accounts, and are prosecuting six of its employees for their work assisting asylum seekers and refugees as a partner of the United Nations…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
