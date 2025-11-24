Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brazil: Ensure Justice for Children Killed in Flamengo Fire

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A fan pays homage to the 10 athletes who died in the February 8, 2019 fire at the Flamengo Training Center. Photo taken on February 14, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. © 2019 Buda Mendes/Getty Images (Rio de Janeiro) – Reports that alleged systemic failures at Brazil’s top football club led to the deaths of 10 child athletes in a fire in 2019 raise critical questions about safeguarding and accountability in Brazilian sport, the Sport & Rights Alliance said today.The acquittal of senior Flamengo club officials on October 21, 2025, was devastating and contradicts…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
