Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Seventy-Nine Years Without a Woman Leader at the UN

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks at the United Nations headquarters in New York City, US, September 23, 2025. © 2025 Chen Mengtong/China News Service/VCG via AP Photo In February 2026, it will be 80 years since the United Nations selected its first secretary-general, a man. Since then, eight other people have had that job, all men. Surely, it’s long past time a woman held the post. António Guterres, the current secretary-general, completes his term in December 2026. Maneuvering over his successor is well underway. Also underway is a campaign,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
