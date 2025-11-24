Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The flashpoint generation: How Gen Z is rewriting the rules of protest the world over

By Forus
From Kathmandu to Antananarivo, from Jakarta to Lima, a digital native generation is shaking the foundations of power and teaching the world that democracy’s revival may come not from institutions, but from those who’ve lost faith in them.


© Global Voices
