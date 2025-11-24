Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: Niki Savva outlines Andrew Hastie’s ambition ‘to restore the Menzian big tent’

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Those around Sussan Ley seem confident her fragile leadership would survive into next year. But some in the party look to Andrew Hastie as the parties future.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
