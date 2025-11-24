Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Philippe Bolopion to Lead Human Rights Watch

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Philippe Bolopion, Executive Director, Human Rights Watch. © 2025 Human Rights Watch (New York) – Philippe Bolopion, a 13-year veteran of Human Rights Watch and a former journalist who has extensively advocated on atrocities in conflict zones, has been named the executive director of Human Rights Watch, the organization announced today. Bolopion rose up through the ranks for more than a decade at Human Rights Watch to hold several senior leadership roles.“Philippe is a superb choice. He has the strategic vision, the strength of leadership, the ability to represent…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Philippines: Testimony points to torture and other abuses by police as new protests loom
~ Trump’s attacks are worsening. Why is he becoming even more vengeful?
~ ‘Forever chemicals’ contaminate more dolphins and whales than we thought – new research
~ Proposed cuts at State Library of Victoria go against its mission – and will hurt the disadvantaged
~ HMS Pandora is Australia’s most scientifically excavated shipwreck – yet it still holds secrets
~ Long-awaited environment laws might get Australia sued. Here’s why
~ Your bank is already using AI. But what’s coming next could be radically new
~ AI chatbots are encouraging conspiracy theories – new research
~ The Legacy of the White Paper Protests
~ Your say: week beginning November 24
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter