Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Forever chemicals’ contaminate more dolphins and whales than we thought – new research

By Karen A Stockin, Professor of Marine Ecology, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Emma Betty, Research Officer in Cetacean Ecology, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Frédérik Saltré, Senior lecturer in Ecology and Biogeography, University of Technology Sydney; Australian Museum
Katharina J. Peters, Lecturer in Biological Sciences, University of Wollongong
The sex and age of an animal turn out to be stronger predictors than habitat for higher PFAS levels, suggesting they accumulate over a lifetime.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
