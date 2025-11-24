Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Proposed cuts at State Library of Victoria go against its mission – and will hurt the disadvantaged

By Heather L. Robinson, Research Associate - Creative Industries, Flinders University
The State Library of Victoria’s ‘major’ proposed cuts include slashing the number of reference librarians and free computers for public access. Some staff are shocked.The Conversation


© The Conversation
