Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

HMS Pandora is Australia’s most scientifically excavated shipwreck – yet it still holds secrets

By Maddy McAllister, Senior Lecturer - Maritime Archaeology, James Cook University
In 1791, the British naval vessel HMS Pandora sank on the Great Barrier Reef while pursuing the mutineers from the HMS Bounty. The mutineers, led by Christian Fletcher, staged an uprising against their captain Lieutenant William Bligh in 1789, forcing Bligh and his supporters out to sea in a launch.

This infamous act sent the fugitives fleeing across the Pacific, and set the stage for Pandora’s ill-fated pursuit.

When archaeologists first descended onto…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Philippe Bolopion to Lead Human Rights Watch
~ Philippines: Testimony points to torture and other abuses by police as new protests loom
~ Trump’s attacks are worsening. Why is he becoming even more vengeful?
~ ‘Forever chemicals’ contaminate more dolphins and whales than we thought – new research
~ Proposed cuts at State Library of Victoria go against its mission – and will hurt the disadvantaged
~ Long-awaited environment laws might get Australia sued. Here’s why
~ Your bank is already using AI. But what’s coming next could be radically new
~ AI chatbots are encouraging conspiracy theories – new research
~ The Legacy of the White Paper Protests
~ Your say: week beginning November 24
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter