Human Rights Observatory

Philippines: Testimony points to torture and other abuses by police as new protests loom

By Amnesty International
Philippines police unlawfully targeted protesters with unnecessary and excessive force during anti-corruption marches in September, according to harrowing new testimony gathered by Amnesty International ahead of fresh protests planned across the country this weekend. Ten people interviewed by Amnesty International detailed physical abuse – including violations that may amount to torture and other ill-treatment – […] The post Philippines: Testimony points to torture and other abuses by police as new protests loom appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
