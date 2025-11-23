Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

AI chatbots are encouraging conspiracy theories – new research

By Katherine M. FitzGerald, PhD Candidate, Digital Media Research Centre, Queensland University of Technology
Since early chatbots were first conceived more than 50 years go, they have become increasingly sophisticated – in large part, thanks to the development of artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

They also seem to be everywhere: on desktops, mobile apps and embedded into everyday programs, meaning you can interact with them at any time.

Now, new research I coauthored with my colleagues at the Digital Media Research Centre shows what happens…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
