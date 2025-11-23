Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Legacy of the White Paper Protests

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A protester writes "dignity" in English and Chinese in a show of solidarity with the White Paper protest in China at the University of Washington in Seattle, December 4, 2022. © 2022 Chin Hei Leung/SOPA Images/Sipa USA via AP Photo Three years ago, a series of protests in China has sparked a political awakening among Chinese youth, with many questioning Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s authoritarian policies and practices and notably confronting the government’s abuses against Tibetans and Uyghurs.In response to a deadly apartment fire in Urumqi, Xinjiang, blamed on harsh…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
