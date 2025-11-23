Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Expensive and in bad shape: how housing precarity makes life hard for older Australians

By Piret Veeroja, Research Fellow, Housing, Homelessness and Urban Studies (HHAUS) Research Group, Swinburne University of Technology
Margaret Reynolds, Senior Research Fellow, Housing, Homelessness & Urban Studies (HHAUS) research group, Swinburne University of Technology
Wendy Stone, Professor of Housing & Social Policy, HHAUS Housing, Homelessness & Urban Studies, Swinburne University of Technology
A new report shows insecure and unaffordable housing among older Australians affects their health and finances, with private renters and women most exposed.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Legacy of the White Paper Protests
~ Your say: week beginning November 24
~ Cop30: five reasons the UN climate conference failed to deliver on its ‘people’s summit’ promise
~ Labor’s dominance continues in federal Newspoll, while Victorian Newspoll gives Coalition narrow lead
~ We knew Ningaloo’s coral bleaching was severe. But what we found 6 months later was still a shock
~ ADHD stimulants are being used recreationally, with consequences for users
~ Do I have to work on Christmas? Or use up leave if work shuts for the holidays?
~ One university boosted gender diversity in advanced maths by over 30% in 5 years – here’s how
~ The key academic skill you’ve probably never heard of – and 4 ways to encourage it
~ Motherhood changes how women spend, save and think about money
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter