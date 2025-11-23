Cop30: five reasons the UN climate conference failed to deliver on its ‘people’s summit’ promise
By Simon Chin-Yee, Lecturer in International Development, UCL
Mark Maslin, UCL Professor of Earth System Science and UNU Lead for Climate, Health and Security, UCL
Priti Parikh, Professor of Infrastructure Engineering and International Development, UCL
As the sun set on the Amazon, the promise of a “people’s Cop” faded with it. The latest UN climate summit – known as Cop30, hosted in the Brazilian city of Belém – came with the usual geopolitics and the added excitement of a flood and a fire.
The summit saw Indigenous protests on an unprecedented scale, but the final negotiations were once again dominated by fossil fuel interests and delaying tactics. After ten years of climate (in)action since the Paris agreement, Brazil promised Cop30 would be…
