Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

One university boosted gender diversity in advanced maths by over 30% in 5 years – here’s how

By Zsuzsanna Dancso, Associate Professor of Mathematics, University of Sydney
A lack of gender diversity in maths means technologies such as AI and quantum computing are mainly designed by – and for – men.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ We knew Ningaloo’s coral bleaching was severe. But what we found 6 months later was still a shock
~ ADHD stimulants are being used recreationally, with consequences for users
~ Do I have to work on Christmas? Or use up leave if work shuts for the holidays?
~ The key academic skill you’ve probably never heard of – and 4 ways to encourage it
~ Motherhood changes how women spend, save and think about money
~ Worker honey bees can sense infections in their queen, leading to revolt
~ Reality check: The Supreme Court actually did the right thing in its child pornography ruling
~ Weak infrastructure leaves Jamaican schools devastated in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa
~ Global inequality is as urgent as climate change: the world needs a panel of experts to steer solutions
~ This Ghanaian barrister is building bridges between law, feminism, and social change
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter