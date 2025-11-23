Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Worker honey bees can sense infections in their queen, leading to revolt

By Alison McAfee, Postdoctoral Fellow, Applied Ecology, University of British Columbia; North Carolina State University
When the results of the Canada’s national honey bee colony loss survey were published in July 2025, they came as no surprise. According to the Canadian Association of Professional Apiculturists, an estimated 36 per cent of Canada’s 830,000 honey bee colonies had perished over the winter.

These figures used to make headlines. But after almost two decades of the same story ― colonies dying in the winter,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Motherhood changes how women spend, save and think about money
~ Reality check: The Supreme Court actually did the right thing in its child pornography ruling
~ Weak infrastructure leaves Jamaican schools devastated in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa
~ Global inequality is as urgent as climate change: the world needs a panel of experts to steer solutions
~ This Ghanaian barrister is building bridges between law, feminism, and social change
~ High-rise living in Nairobi’s Pipeline estate is stressful – how men and women cope
~ Africa’s hidden stillbirth crisis: new report exposes major policy and data gaps
~ This year’s climate talks saw real progress – just not on fossil fuels
~ From silence to strength: Women leaders speak out in South Sudan
~ COP30: Rights trampled, yet people power demonstrates that humanity will win
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter