Weak infrastructure leaves Jamaican schools devastated in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa
By Giselle Thompson, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Education, University of Alberta
Meshia Brown, Research assistant, Faculty of Education, University of Alberta
The structural vulnerability of many Jamaican schools is linked to decades of under-resourcing, where the state has adopted austerity measures imposed by the International Monetary Fund and other international institutions.
- Sunday, November 23, 2025