Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global inequality is as urgent as climate change: the world needs a panel of experts to steer solutions

By Joseph E. Stiglitz, Professor, Columbia Business School, Columbia University
Imraan Valodia, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Climate, Sustainability and Inequality and Director, Southern Centre for Inequality Studies, University of the Witwatersrand
There is a great institutional need for strong inequality analysis. That’s why the world needs to establish an International Panel on Inequality.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
