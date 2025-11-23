Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

High-rise living in Nairobi’s Pipeline estate is stressful – how men and women cope

By Mario Schmidt, Associate Researcher, Max Planck Institute for Social Anthropology
Miriam Maina, Research Associate (African Cities), University of Manchester
Within sight of Kenya’s main international airport in Nairobi’s east, Pipeline residential estate stands out like a sore thumb. Composed almost entirely of tightly packed high-rise tenement flats, the estate has been described by the media as an urban planning nightmare. They point to its garbage problem, its waterlogged and frequently impassable streets, and the effect of dense living conditions on children’s health.

Pipeline’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
