Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Africa’s hidden stillbirth crisis: new report exposes major policy and data gaps

By Mary Kinney, Senior Lecturer with the Global Surgery Division, University of Cape Town
Nearly one million babies are stillborn in Africa every year. Behind every stillbirth is a mother, a family and a story left untold. Most of these are preventable, many unrecorded, and too often invisible. Each number hides a moment of heartbreak, and every uncounted loss represents a missed opportunity to learn and to act.

As a public health researcher specialising in maternal and newborn health, I have spent the past two decades working on strengthening health systems…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
