Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COP30: Rights trampled, yet people power demonstrates that humanity will win

By Amnesty International
Leaders at COP30 in Brazil failed to agree to place people over profits as a lack of unity, accountability and transparency chipped away at delivering the urgent and effective climate action needed, though there were some bright spots, Amnesty International said today at the end of the annual UN climate summit.  The headliner COP30 'Global […]


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
