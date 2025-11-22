Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the Indigenous peoples of Russia’s Far East are losing their men to war

By Anastasia Pestova
When people disappear, an entire world disappears with them — the smoke in their tents, the names of their rivers, their languages, and their songs.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What does the US Congress want with Australia’s eSafety commissioner?
~ The world lost the climate gamble. Now it faces a dangerous new reality
~ Unchecked development threatens Cameroon’s Manyange Na Elombo-Campo marine park
~ Is racism becoming more acceptable in the UK?
~ From Binalbagan to Belém, Filipino farmers push for agroecology and climate justice
~ Climate change and inequality are connected – policies need to reflect this
~ Just follow orders or obey the law? What US troops told us about refusing illegal commands
~ What does climate adaptation actually mean? An expert explains
~ Bilal Hamdad’s Paname shows the thrill of new art when embedded within the grandeur of the old
~ The hidden carbon cost of reality TV shows like The Traitors
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter