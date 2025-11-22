Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The world lost the climate gamble. Now it faces a dangerous new reality

By James Dyke, Assistant Director of the Global Systems Institute, University of Exeter
Johan Rockström, Director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research
Ten years ago the world’s leaders placed a historic bet. The 2015 Paris agreement aimed to put humanity on a path to avert dangerous climate change. A decade on, with the latest climate conference ending in Belém, Brazil, without decisive action, we can definitively say humanity has lost this bet.

Warming is going to exceed 1.5°C. We are heading into “overshoot”…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How the Indigenous peoples of Russia’s Far East are losing their men to war
~ What does the US Congress want with Australia’s eSafety commissioner?
~ Unchecked development threatens Cameroon’s Manyange Na Elombo-Campo marine park
~ Is racism becoming more acceptable in the UK?
~ From Binalbagan to Belém, Filipino farmers push for agroecology and climate justice
~ Climate change and inequality are connected – policies need to reflect this
~ Just follow orders or obey the law? What US troops told us about refusing illegal commands
~ What does climate adaptation actually mean? An expert explains
~ Bilal Hamdad’s Paname shows the thrill of new art when embedded within the grandeur of the old
~ The hidden carbon cost of reality TV shows like The Traitors
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter