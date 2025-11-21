Is racism becoming more acceptable in the UK?
By Simon Goodman, Associate professor, De Montfort University
Rahul Sambaraju, Lecturer, psychology, University of Edinburgh
Keir Starmer has called on Nigel Farage to address allegations of racism in Reform UK, and antisemitic and xenophobic comments and bullying allegedly made by Farage while he was at school. Farage has denied the accusations.
A few weeks before the allegations about Farage emerged, Reform MP Sarah Pochin was accused of racism after saying that it “drives me mad when I see adverts full of black people, full of Asian people”. Farage said that while Pochin’s comments…
© The Conversation
- Friday, November 21, 2025