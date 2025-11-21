Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From Binalbagan to Belém, Filipino farmers push for agroecology and climate justice

By Mong Palatino
"These activities underscore the need to critically interrogate the techno-scientific solutions promoted in global climate fora and to prioritize farmer-led, ecological, and socially just approaches to food and climate resilience."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
