Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate change and inequality are connected – policies need to reflect this

By Anda David, Senior researcher, Agence Française de Développement (AFD)
Rawane Yasser, Researcher, Agence Française de Développement (AFD)
An increasingly strong case is being made to bring inequality into discussions about climate change. The logic behind this has been set out by leading international institutions such as the International Labour Organisation, the UN Environmental Programme and the Network…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
