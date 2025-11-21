Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Just follow orders or obey the law? What US troops told us about refusing illegal commands

By Charli Carpenter, Professor of Political Science, UMass Amherst
Geraldine Santoso, Ph.D. Student in Political Science, UMass Amherst
As the Trump administration carries out what many observers say are illegal military strikes against vessels in the Caribbean allegedly smuggling drugs, six Democratic members of Congress issued a video on Nov. 18, 2025, telling the military “You can refuse illegal orders” and “You must refuse illegal orders.”

The lawmakers have all served either in the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ From Binalbagan to Belém, Filipino farmers push for agroecology and climate justice
~ Climate change and inequality are connected – policies need to reflect this
~ What does climate adaptation actually mean? An expert explains
~ Bilal Hamdad’s Paname shows the thrill of new art when embedded within the grandeur of the old
~ The hidden carbon cost of reality TV shows like The Traitors
~ I Deliver Parcels in Beijing by Hu Anyan: an unforgettable look at gig-economy hardship
~ Choking during sex is common among young adults, but the risks are poorly understood
~ Why Japan’s support for Taiwan has gone down so badly in China
~ Wargaming: the surprisingly effective tool that can help us prepare for modern crises
~ Is supersonic air travel about to return, two decades after the last Concorde flight?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter