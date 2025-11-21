Tolerance.ca
Bilal Hamdad’s Paname shows the thrill of new art when embedded within the grandeur of the old

By Anna-Louise Milne, Director of Graduate Studies and Research, University of London Institute in Paris
All along Paris’s River Seine, private foundation money has been pouring into older Parisian institutions to make their buildings hospitable to large modern conceptual works.

Crowds flock to the Bourse du Commerce, for example: once a grain and later a labour market, it has now been transformed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando into clean, white spaces. The same has happened at the recently opened Cartier Foundation, previously a hotel and commercial spaces. French…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
