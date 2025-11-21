Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

I Deliver Parcels in Beijing by Hu Anyan: an unforgettable look at gig-economy hardship

By Bran Nicol, Professor of English, University of Surrey
From HBO drama Succession to Netflix reality show Selling Sunset, TV depictions of work tend to treat it as a vehicle for social betterment rather than a means to survival. The Chinese writer Hu Anyan’s arresting memoir, I Deliver Parcels in Beijing, just published in an English translation, provides an alternative perspective.

The book began life as a lockdown blog post about its author’s experiences in a logistics warehouse. When it went viral, he reshaped it into a book about his time working as a courier…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
