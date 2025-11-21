Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Choking during sex is common among young adults, but the risks are poorly understood

By Christopher Saville, Clinical Senior Lecturer, School of Psychology and Sport Science, Bangor University
Research suggests many young adults do not understand the difference between stopping air and stopping blood flow to the brain.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ From Binalbagan to Belém, Filipino farmers push for agroecology and climate justice
~ Climate change and inequality are connected – policies need to reflect this
~ Just follow orders or obey the law? What US troops told us about refusing illegal commands
~ What does climate adaptation actually mean? An expert explains
~ Bilal Hamdad’s Paname shows the thrill of new art when embedded within the grandeur of the old
~ The hidden carbon cost of reality TV shows like The Traitors
~ I Deliver Parcels in Beijing by Hu Anyan: an unforgettable look at gig-economy hardship
~ Why Japan’s support for Taiwan has gone down so badly in China
~ Wargaming: the surprisingly effective tool that can help us prepare for modern crises
~ Is supersonic air travel about to return, two decades after the last Concorde flight?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter