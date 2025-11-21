Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Wargaming: the surprisingly effective tool that can help us prepare for modern crises

By Natalia Zwarts, Research Leader in Wargaming at RAND Europe, RAND Europe
Ondrej Palicka, Junior researcher, RAND Europe
Consider the following scenario. There’s a ransomware attack, enhanced by AI, which paralyses NHS systems – delaying medical care across the country.

Simultaneously, deepfake videos circulate online, spreading false information about the government’s response. At the same time, a foreign power quietly manipulates critical mineral markets to exert pressure on the economy.

The scenario is not just a theory. It is a situation waiting to be rehearsed. And research suggests an old tool called wargamingThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ From Binalbagan to Belém, Filipino farmers push for agroecology and climate justice
~ Climate change and inequality are connected – policies need to reflect this
~ Just follow orders or obey the law? What US troops told us about refusing illegal commands
~ What does climate adaptation actually mean? An expert explains
~ Bilal Hamdad’s Paname shows the thrill of new art when embedded within the grandeur of the old
~ The hidden carbon cost of reality TV shows like The Traitors
~ I Deliver Parcels in Beijing by Hu Anyan: an unforgettable look at gig-economy hardship
~ Choking during sex is common among young adults, but the risks are poorly understood
~ Why Japan’s support for Taiwan has gone down so badly in China
~ Is supersonic air travel about to return, two decades after the last Concorde flight?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter